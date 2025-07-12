New champion crowned ahead of AEW All In; female star breaks silence

AEW All In 2025 might turn out to be the wrestling show of the year. The annual pay-per-view is All Elite Wrestling's answer to WWE WrestleMania. Twelve matches have been announced so far, with three bouts scheduled to take place on the Zero Hour (pre-show).

AEW has signed several names this year, such as Thekla, Josh Alexander, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and more. One of their biggest names, who officially joined the company in 2025, is former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Mina Shirakawa. Ahead of All in, the 37-year-old featured in the recent ROH Supercard of Honor live streaming event. She locked horns with Miyu Yamashita, Persephone, and Yuka Sakazaki in a four-way match and won the interim ROH Women's World Television Championship via submission.

A few hours ago, Shirakawa expressed joy at her accomplishment on Twitter. This was her first title win on American soil, and she was undoubtedly ecstatic.

"This is mine. My first American title!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No brakes. No limits. Just me. #WeWantMina #ROHSupercard"

Hopefully, the Japanese star's first title reign in the USA will be a massive success, and Tony Khan will eventually book her to win titles in All Elite Wrestling as well.

AEW star Mina Shirakawa's dream opponent is WWE legend Asuka

Three-time WWE Women's Champion Asuka is a modern-day great. She signed with the Stamford-based company back in 2015 and has proved to be one of their biggest names ever.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Pep Shop Collectibles on YouTube, Mina Shirakawa named the Empress of Tomorrow her dream opponent. The two are reportedly close in real life.

"It’s just dream match, I respect Asuka so much. I want to say Asuka-san. Senpai. So, Asuka-san always tell me what should I do in the U.S. ring," said the AEW star. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

It is unlikely that Shirakawa and Asuka will lock horns anytime soon. Nevertheless, we hope the interim ROH Women's World Television Champion's dream eventually comes true.

