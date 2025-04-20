New Day member pays tribute to AEW legend at WWE WrestleMania 41

A member of The New Day paid homage to a WWE Hall of Famer who is reportedly signed with AEW. The tribute was paid during his big title match at WrestleMania 41.

New Day's Xavier Woods remembered AEW legend Ric Flair during his match. Flair signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion in 2023, and after the rumors that he had left the company, Flair recently claimed he was still signed. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy was referenced during WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

At WrestleMania Saturday, New Day challenged War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. While the match was going strong, Xavier Woods caught everyone off guard by doing Ric Flair's signature walk mid-match to potentially pay homage to The Nature Boy while playing the heel character.

Moreover, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston surprisingly turned their backs on their partner, Big E, last year, turning heel in the process. Months after turning heel, Xavier and Kingston challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41.

At the end of a decent match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston managed to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

