New Day member pays tribute to AEW legend at WWE WrestleMania 41

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:22 GMT
New Day
New Day member's tribute to an AEW legend (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A member of The New Day paid homage to a WWE Hall of Famer who is reportedly signed with AEW. The tribute was paid during his big title match at WrestleMania 41.

New Day's Xavier Woods remembered AEW legend Ric Flair during his match. Flair signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion in 2023, and after the rumors that he had left the company, Flair recently claimed he was still signed. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy was referenced during WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

At WrestleMania Saturday, New Day challenged War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. While the match was going strong, Xavier Woods caught everyone off guard by doing Ric Flair's signature walk mid-match to potentially pay homage to The Nature Boy while playing the heel character.

Moreover, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston surprisingly turned their backs on their partner, Big E, last year, turning heel in the process. Months after turning heel, Xavier and Kingston challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41.

At the end of a decent match, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston managed to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Debottam Saha
