WWE legend, who left AEW nearly 9 months ago, claims he still works for Tony Khan

After reportedly leaving AEW several months ago, a WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he still works for Tony Khan. The legend made his last appearance on the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming over a year ago.

Ad

Ric Flair has claimed that he still works for Tony Khan. The Nature Boy signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and reunited with his real-life friend, Sting. His last appearance for the promotion came at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view during The Icon's last match. In July 2024, it was reported that Flair's partnership with the company had ended.

Recently, Vince Russo said Flair was seemingly trying to get on WWE TV with his recent social media posts. Responding to Russo's comments, The Nature Boy called Khan his "employer." On Instagram, Flair wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Please @THEVinceRusso, I Thought We Agreed That You Wouldn’t Use My Name To Get A Rating! I Work For My GREAT Friend And Employer @TonyKhan, Who Allows Me To Do Things With My Daughter And Understands The Importance Of Me Being In Attendance At Events Like The Hall Of Fame!"

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran asked Ric Flair to introduce him to Tony Khan

WWE veteran Vince Russo had a response to Ric Flair's X/Twitter post. He seemingly took a dig at the former world champion and asked Flair to introduce him to Tony Khan. Russo claimed he was a "mark" for the AEW President.

"Ok, Ric, next time I’m asked about my Mt. Rushmore I’ll remember you told me I can’t say your name! BTW, you think you could intro me to Tony? I don’t want a job, or anything, I’m just a mark for him," Russo wrote.

Ad

You can view Russo's post below.

Expand Tweet

If Ric Flair is still signed to All Elite Wrestling, fans may see him on TV at some point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback