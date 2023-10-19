New Don Callis Family member teased during AEW Dynamite

Don Callis has teased a new addition to his family on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. The name in question is former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher.

Interestingly, Callis chose Fletcher to replace the injured Sammy Guevara after being recommended by Will Ospreay.

However, things did not start well as Callis accused Fletcher of being the weak link and screwing over the match.

“After Sammy Guevara was hurt by Chris Jericho, I had to get a replacement, I had to get a scab worker to come in. A young man named Kyle Fletcher, who, as great an athlete as he is, he let us down. Kyle Fletcher scr*wed the Don Callis Family,” said Callis. [0:12 - 0:41]

That prompted Kyle to come out in haste and square up to Callis despite the threat of being taken down by Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. He took the mic and gave an impassioned defense of himself.

“As far as I can recall, I did that match for you as a favor after Will Ospreay called me saying, ‘Don Callis is on his knees begging me to do this match.’ Maybe I was the weakest link that night, but tonight, I have another chance at Kenny Omega one-on-one. I am gonna prove to everyone, and especially you, that I don't need anybody’s help to beat Kenny Omega,” said Kyle. [1:09 - 1:46]

Don Callis's eyes lit up seeing Fletcher's confidence

That rang a bell with Don, and he said that if he beats Kenny Omega, they can talk about him being the potential new member next week.

“You know what? I like the confidence. I’ll tell you what, Kyle, you beat Kenny Omega tonight, and you and I may have an opportunity to discuss next week,” he said. [1:49 - 2:02]

If Fletcher joins Callis, it will make his faction even more fearsome, as they already have Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Sammy Guevara.

