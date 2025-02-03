New faction set for AEW Dynamite debut after Malakai Black's alleged exit 

In a few days, a top faction is set to make their AEW Dynamite debut in a blockbuster contest on the show. It seems that this move is meant to counter the claim that Malakai Black is leaving the company.

The Hounds of Hell debuted their rebranded faction at Collision: Homecoming over a week ago, facing off against the Gates of Agony. This clearly confirmed that the former House of Black members were moving on from their leader. The group has continued going down the same direction regarding their personas, but now with a seemingly renewed sense of purpose.

AEW has announced that this week's Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature an International All-Star Tag Match with the Hounds of Hell facing off against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family. There will be no special stipulations, as the match is just meant to feature two Aussies, a Japanese star, and an American.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Buddy Matthews is targeting the AEW Continental Championship

When they were still the House of Black, the group focused on the trios' division and even became champions for a brief period. At that time, only Julia Hart found success in winning singles gold, as she held the TBS Champion title for 155 days.

Buddy Matthews has hinted at going after the AEW Continental Championship, having confronted Kazuchika Okada on several occasions. He has attempted to bait him out, in hopes of getting under his skin and getting a title shot. It seems that Matthews is aiming for a match at Grand Slam: Australia, his home country.

Matthews seems to be playing the long game, but with less than two weeks until the show, he'll need to find a way to convince Okada since the latter seems to have no plans of putting his title on the line.

Expand Tweet

Since winning the title in March, The Rainmaker has been dominant in his title reign. Despite being put to the test in the Continental Classic against some of the best on the roster, he held his own and proved why he remains the champion. It remains to be seen whether Buddy Matthews could be the one to take him down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback