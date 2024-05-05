"NEW game changer in town for AEW" - Fans erupt at the possibility of released WWE star joining Tony Khan’s company

A WWE Superstar has been suddenly released from the company. This prompted several reactions from the fans on social media, including conversations about him heading to AEW. The star who has been released is Gable Steveson.

The Olympic Gold Medalist signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, but he never began a solid run during his time with the company. Steveson did not get a major push as other stars like Logan Paul, a non-wrestler who ended up being placed in great feuds and winning a championship. Eventually, the 23-year-old was released yesterday from the company.

On X social media platform, several users brought up the discourse for Gable Steveson's next destination upon his release. Some brought up how he could end up going to All Elite Wrestling next, seeing as they were always looking at the market for stars to sign.

Some fans reacted to this and agreed that he could make his way to AEW. They felt that this was his most probable destination.

"Y'all just wait and see Steveson Gable join AEW," a fan claimed.

"Gabe Steve is all elite," another mentioned.

"Gable Steveson is ALL ELITE #AEW," one commented.

Some other fans were not too happy with the idea and immediately turned this out. The majority of the fans were not too surprised with the release but felt that it was long overdue.

"Stfu," a fan replied.

How did Gable Steveson's WWE debut go?

Similar to other big names, Gable Steveson's arrival in WWE was hyped, and it was reported that he was training full-time in WWE. The star was eventually drafted to RAW in the 2021 Draft, but he never competed once on the brand.

He made an appearance on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown for Kurt Angle's birthday celebration before being moved to NXT. At NXT The Great American Bash last year, Gable made his official televised in-ring debut against Baron Corbin, which ended up in a double count.

The 23-year-old never competed on live TV after this, as he would work several NXT house shows and some dark matches on the main roster before his release.

It still remains to be seen whether Steveson will find another chance in another wrestling promotion or whether he will shift to other endeavours.