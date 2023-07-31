Baron Corbin's match against WWE debutant ends in major controversy as brawl breaks out

Baron Corbin's match against a debutant tonight at a WWE event ended in massive controversy after a brawl broke out. The former United States Champion faced Gable Steveson at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Despite being drafted to WWE RAW a couple of years ago, Gable Steveson hadn't stepped in the ring. He made a few televised appearances but then was taken off programming before reemerging on NXT a few weeks ago.

Last week, he was set to announce his decision regarding his WWE future but was interrupted by Corbin. After a back-and-forth exchange between the two men, Gable challenged Corbin to a match at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Tonight, Gable Steveson made his in-ring debut against Baron Corbin. Corbin was in control for most of this match. However, Gable was able to rally towards the end of the match and sent Corbin out of the ring.

The two men then continued to brawl while the referee counted both men out. The brawl didn't end there as both men unleashed on each other. WWE security tried to intervene, only to get taken out. Finally, Gable Steveson ended the brawl by suplexing Baron Corbin into the barricade.

Based on what transpired after the match, it looks like this rivalry is far from over. It will be interesting to see what will happen the next time these two men face each other.

