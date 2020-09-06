New match added for AEW All Out: The Buy In

A brand new match has been added for tonight's AEW All Out: The Buy-In pre-show. It was announced just hours before the show goes on the air today that Joey Janela will be taking on Serpentico.

Joey Janela will have his tag team partner Sonny Kiss in his corner, whereas Sepentico will have his partner, Luther, in his corner too.

This is the second match that will take place tonight during AEW All Out: The Buy In. It was announced yesterday by AEW President Tony Khan that Private Party will be in tag team action against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver prior to the AEW All Out main card.

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, it had been announced that the Tooth and Nail match between Dr. Britt Baker and Big Swole would be taking place during the All Out: Buy In.

However, after criticism from AEW fans on social media, Tony Khan announced yesterday on Twitter that Britt Baker vs Big Swole's Tooth and Nail Match would now being taking place on the main card of AEW All Out.

AEW All Out card

Tonight, AEW presents the second annual All Out pay-per-view event, live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. Continuing on from recent episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT, there will be paid fans in attendance for AEW All Out at 10-15 capacity of Daily's Place, which amounts to 500-750 fans.

Including the matches on the Buy In, the All Out card is stacked with 11 matches scheduled for tonight's pay-per-view extravaganza. AEW All Out is headlined by an AEW World Championship match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending the World Title against MJF. However, during the match, Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift finishing move is banned.

In the co-main event, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy look to settle their months long bitter rivalry. For the first time ever, both wrestlers will compete in a Mimosa Mayhem Match. The only way to win the match is by pin fall, submission or throwing your opponent into a tank of mimosa which will be surrounding the ring. Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy each own one victory over one and other. Who will end the trilogy of matches victorious? The Demo God or The King of Sloth Style?

