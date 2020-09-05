A new match for tomorrow's AEW All Out pay-per-view event has been announced on social media, just 24 hours before the show goes on the air.

In tag team action, the team of Private Party will take on The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver during the Buy In pre-show prior to the AEW All Out main card.

"Just signed for #theBuyIn before #AEWAllOut Private Party (@IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen) vs #DarkOrder's 3 & 4 (@YTAlexReynolds & @SilverNumber1) on #AEW's Official @YouTube at 7/6c http://YouTube.com/AllEliteWrestling…All Out is available on all major providers, @brlive & @FiteTV"

The match between Private Party and The Dark Order replaces the match originally scheduled for the All Out pre-show, Big Swole vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It was announced this past week on AEW Dynamite that Big Swole and Britt Baker would be meeting at AEW All Out in a Tooth and Nail Match during The Buy-In pre-show. However, after criticism from fans AEW President Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that Swole vs. Baker will now be taking place on the main card of All Out.

AEW All Out card

The second annual AEW All Out pay-per-view event airs tomorrow night live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. As has been the case with recent episodes of AEW Dynamite, there will be fans in attendance at the show at 10-15 percent capacity of Daily's Place.

There are currently 10 matches scheduled for tomorrow's pay-per-view event, which is headlined by the AEW World Championship match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF. During the main event, Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned from the match.

Another highly anticipated match scheduled for AEW All Out is the first ever Mimosa Mayhem match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The Demo God and The King of Sloth Style have been feuding for months on AEW television and currently both own one victory over another. Saturday's Mimosa Mayhem match will likely serve as the final match in the Jericho vs. Cassidy trilogy, where the only ways to win are by pinfall, submission or by throwing your opponent into a tank of mimosa surrounding the ring.

