New member for AEW star Maria Kanellis's faction possibly revealed [Spoilers]

Maria Kanellis has returned to AEW and is bent on reforming The Kingdom, and that means that the membership drive for the stable has started.

On the Ring of Honor episode taped after AEW: Collision last night, the former WWE star made it into the ring and walked away with a wrestler, dropping huge hints that he was now a member of The Kingdom.

That AEW wrestler was none other than Cole Karter. Maria Kanellis knows how to choose a winner too, as she walked out with Karter after he defeated a returning Griff Garrison in a one-on-one match. That one incident has now added a whole new angle to the saga between The Kingdom and OGK. Kanellis, of course, has had some great runs in various wrestling factions, paving the way for some incredible wrestling matches in AEW.

There is, of course, one other member who is still a potential candidate to join The Kingdom. That's Roderick Strong, who made a smashing return to the AEW by saving Adam Cole - before Maria Kanellis.

Roderick Strong stormed into the arena when Adam Cole and his team were experiencing a beatdown at the hands of the Jericho Appreciation Society members.

Roderick Strong has been trying to rejoin forces with Adam, but Mike Bennet and Matt Taven are doing everything they can not to have Strong join forces. This was even after Strong returned to the ring to help Adam Cole and his team survive a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Maria Kanellis clarifies the reason behind her Death Before Dishonor antics

Maria Kanellis grabbed the headlines during the Death Before Dishonor match that pitted The Kingdom, Best Friends, and Aussie Open. While the match progressed, Maria stepped inside the ring apron and distracted Chuck Taylor.

Later, Maria went on social media to clarify why she disrupted the match, claiming all she wanted was a hug.

