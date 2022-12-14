New update on AEW star Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing following DUI-related charges - Reports

AEW star Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing date has reportedly been revealed.

The Charismatic Enigma was placed under arrest earlier this year in June due to a repeated offense of driving under the influence. With regard to the severity of the incident and keeping in mind the repetition, Tony Khan subsequently suspended the former WWE star.

While the suspension is reported to be indefinite, he is expected to be back to the Jacksonville-based promotion once all legal matters are resolved. Jeff has proved himself capable of maintaining sobriety. While his Trial has been pushed back several times at the request of his attorneys.

According to a report by PWInsider, the former WWE star is set to appear in a pre-trial hearing this upcoming Wednesday, 12/21 at 8:30 AM. The report also claims that there are attempts being made to reconcile and not let the case go to trial.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle 📸 Throwback Photo 📸



Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy make an impressive double team move on the Dudley Boyz. 📸 Throwback Photo 📸Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy make an impressive double team move on the Dudley Boyz. https://t.co/GCSkuqFc9F

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about his brother's whereabouts

While Matt Hardy is currently involved in a storyline with Private Party, he is clearly bidding his time to reunite with his brother to reform the Hardy Boyz.

In a previous episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One explained how Jeff was on the road to recovery.

“He’s basically been doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward, so that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff, and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later." (H/T:Fightful)

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Young Bucks backstage absolutely marking out to Jeff Hardy's AEW debut. Young Bucks backstage absolutely marking out to Jeff Hardy's AEW debut. 💀 https://t.co/hWgcOHEMEb

The Charismatic Enigma's last match in AEW was at the Double or Nothing Pay-per-view this year, where he teamed up with his brother to take down the Young Bucks. It remains to be seen if his return will rekindle the rivalry between the two teams.

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy back in AEW soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes