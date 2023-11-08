Photo: MJF won't be happy with AEW star's latest post

MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line for the second time this month when he faces Daniel Garcia on tonight's episode of Dynamite. One member of the locker room believes that this will mark the end of Friedman's reign as champ.

Isiah Kassidy made it known to the world who he will be supporting tonight when he took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside Garcia. The Private Party member predicted that The Red Death will come out victorious tonight:

MJF most certainly won't be happy with this post despite going into tonight's bout as the strong favorite. Nonetheless, AEW fans are in for an exciting contest between two of the promotion's top young talents.

MJF could defend the AEW World Championship three times in one month

If MJF manages to get through Daniel Garcia on tonight's Dynamite, he will then move on to defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White at Full Gear. That would make three world title defenses for the self-proclaimed Devil in November alone.

Kenny Omega pushed Friedman to his limit on a recent episode of Collision. While the match was spectacular, many have criticized the booking of it, claiming that it was rushed onto television instead of being allowed time to develop. The same can be said for MJF's match with Garcia tonight.

Nonetheless, the major takeaway is the quick succession of MJF's defenses. When he first won the World Championship, he said it would only be sporadically defended. But as he slowly transitioned into the company's top babyface, it seems as though that strategy has since changed.

MJF will also defend his and Adam Cole's ROH Tag Team Championship at Full Gear when he squares off against The Gunns.

With such a busy schedule and no signs of slowing down, it will be interesting to see how long MJF can keep up this pace before a challenger eventually gets the better of him.

