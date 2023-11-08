"Respect to MJF for his title reign" - The Devil will finally lose his AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite, according to 29-year-old

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will defend the AEW World Championship against Daniel Garcia on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Ahead of the show, a 29-year-old star took to social media to predict the match's outcome. The name in question is Lee Moriarty.

On last week's Rampage, Daniel Garcia delivered a passionate promo after his victory over Trent Beretta. The Red Death said he was tired of waiting for an opportunity and was taking things into his own hands. He ultimately jumped the line and challenged MJF for the World Title.

While The Devil has proved his mettle during his reign as AEW's top champion, Lee Moriarty thinks he would lose his gold to Garcia. Taking to Twitter, the upstart praised MJF and predicted that Garcia would dethrone him on Dynamite.

"Respect to MJF for his title reign and what he’s done for AEW, but it’s Red Death's night," wrote Moriarty.

Daniel Garcia recently shared a picture on social media, hinting he would enter the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view as world champion and face Jay White. Wrestling fans had an overwhelmingly positive response to the post.

Paul Wight calls AEW star MJF the 'most modern-day Ric Flair'

Throughout his run in the Jacksonville-based company, MJF has been widely applauded for his promo skills and in-ring acumen. Many wrestling critics and fans believe that The Devil is destined for greatness.

On T95 The Rock Station, Paul Wight (fka Big Show) praised MJF and compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

"To me, there’s only one Ric Flair, but I look at MJF. He’s the most modern-day Ric Flair that I’ve seen. There are heels that get heat, and then there are guys like Ric Flair that you hate him, but then at the same time, you can’t wait to see what they say next (…) like Ric Flair, Roddy Piper." [H/T WrestlingInc]

