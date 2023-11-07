"The world isn't ready for that," "I would pay anything to watch this live" - Fans lose their mind after AEW star teases blockbuster match

The AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Jay White, the leader of Bullet Club Gold, who stole the title belt from The Devil a few weeks back. MJF attempted to regain possession of his title by teaming with The Acclaimed and facing the heel faction on last week's Dynamite, but failed and was pinned by the Switchblade.

The Salt of the Earth is gearing up to defend the World Title against White at the upcoming pay-per-view on November 18. However, there is a major roadblock in MJF's path to Full Gear, named Danel Garcia. Following his victory over Trent Beretta on the recent edition of Rampage, Daniel Garcia delivered a heated promo inside the ring, calling out the AEW World Champion and demanding a shot at the gold.

A title match between MJF and Garcia was announced by the Jacksonville-based company for the November 8, edition of Dynamite. Following AEW's announcement, Daniel Garcia took to social media and teased replacing MJF in his match for the World Championship at Full Gear.

The social media post received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the fans of the 25-year-old and showed eagerness to witness the clash between Daniel Garcia and Jay White.

MJF shares emotional message ahead of AEW title defense

The Salt of the Earth successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the October 28 edition of Collision and became the longest-reigning World Champion in the promotion's short history. MJF and Omega produced a hard-hitting pay-per-view worthy bout, and they hugged after the match.

Friedman recently took to social media to share an emotional message and his post-match picture with the Best Bout Machine. The champion wrote:

"In this sport respect isn’t given. It’s earned. Every time I step into the ring I used to only do it for myself cuz I figured nobody gave a sh*t if I was alive or dead. Now when I walk through that curtain I walk out with everyone who believes in me. I’m not a finished product. But I’m trying."

The 27-year-old is set to defend All Elite Wrestling's top prize against Daniel Garcia in the upcoming Dynamite and, if he retains, go on to Full Gear and face The Switchblade to reclaim the World Title.

Will Daniel Garcia vanquish The Devil to become a Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

