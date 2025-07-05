Newly crowned champion tells AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to "get away" from her

Mercedes Moné has, perhaps tongue in cheek, set her sights on another title. This comes after a top AEW star recently became a newly crowned champion, but the star has no plans of sharing the ring with The CEO.

Ad

Earlier tonight, Kris Statlander made an appearance for Pro Wrestling EVE in London as she took on Anita Vaughan for the promotion's International Title. Stat ended up surprising everyone by taking the win and becoming the new champion.

Several fans posted about this, and Mercedes Moné caught wind of Statlander's latest accomplishment. She hinted at being interested in her belt, posting a "big eyes" emoji.

"👀" Mercedes wrote.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former TBS Champion, however, had no plans of giving her a title shot and replied to her, telling Mercedes to get away from her. The two AEW stars have a great history in the ring with one another, as they had two incredible bouts to close off 2024. Their second bout at Worlds End broke the record for the longest women's match in company history.

"Get away from me," Statlander replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Moné gloats after yet another victory

Last night at Dynamite 300, The CEO extended her TBS Championship reign by successfully defending it against Mina Shirakawa. To this day, she has yet to lose a singles match in AEW.

She has now taken to X/Twitter to rub it in after another big win. She mentioned that she did not mind taking losses, as long as her competitor could beat her. This has yet to happen, as her only loss was during a tag team where she wasn't even pinned.

Ad

"I don’t mind losing at all, but you have to beat me, and y'all just can’t! 🤑🤣 #AEW."

Expand Tweet

Ad

At All In: Texas, Toni Storm may have the chance to make history as the first woman to pin or submit Mercedes Moné in AEW. Many stars have tried and have pushed her to the limit, but The CEO has always stood on top.

Do you think Storm will be successful? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!