Newly crowned champion tells AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to "get away" from her

Mercedes Moné has, perhaps tongue in cheek, set her sights on another title. This comes after a top AEW star recently became a newly crowned champion, but the star has no plans of sharing the ring with The CEO.
Earlier tonight, Kris Statlander made an appearance for Pro Wrestling EVE in London as she took on Anita Vaughan for the promotion's International Title. Stat ended up surprising everyone by taking the win and becoming the new champion.
Several fans posted about this, and Mercedes Moné caught wind of Statlander's latest accomplishment. She hinted at being interested in her belt, posting a "big eyes" emoji.
"👀" Mercedes wrote.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
The former TBS Champion, however, had no plans of giving her a title shot and replied to her, telling Mercedes to get away from her. The two AEW stars have a great history in the ring with one another, as they had two incredible bouts to close off 2024. Their second bout at Worlds End broke the record for the longest women's match in company history.
"Get away from me," Statlander replied.
Mercedes Moné gloats after yet another victory
Last night at Dynamite 300, The CEO extended her TBS Championship reign by successfully defending it against Mina Shirakawa. To this day, she has yet to lose a singles match in AEW.
She has now taken to X/Twitter to rub it in after another big win. She mentioned that she did not mind taking losses, as long as her competitor could beat her. This has yet to happen, as her only loss was during a tag team where she wasn't even pinned.
"I don’t mind losing at all, but you have to beat me, and y'all just can’t! 🤑🤣 #AEW."
At All In: Texas, Toni Storm may have the chance to make history as the first woman to pin or submit Mercedes Moné in AEW. Many stars have tried and have pushed her to the limit, but The CEO has always stood on top.
Do you think Storm will be successful? Let us know in the comments section.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!