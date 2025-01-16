"Next-level-worker" - AEW star is a generational talent like Shawn Michaels, says WWE veteran

AEW's roster includes several immensely talented names. A few of them have already achieved considerable success in the industry, but many are still patiently waiting for their chance to shine.

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars is Kenny Omega. Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Omega. The Best Bout Machine is a former World Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and World Trios Champion. He is widely considered one of the finest wrestlers of the modern era and has been part of several acclaimed matches throughout his career.

Apart from AEW, Omega has held titles in popular promotions such as NJPW, TNA Wrestling, DDT Wrestling, and more. According to WWE legend Tommy Dreamer, Omega is a generational talent. On a recent episode of Busted Open, Dreamer compared the AEW star's work ethic to Shawn Michaels'.

"Kenny Omega is one of those next-level workers (...) I've put this out there. Shawn Michaels was that type of next-level worker. [He was] doing things ahead of your time. So much more against the grain. Kenny's return with Brian [Cage], solid match," Dreamer said. [2:07 onward]

Bully Ray feels it is time to give the spotlight to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Bully Ray has been highly critical of the Death Riders storyline for a while now. On a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, the WWE Hall of Famer said that since Kenny Omega was finally back from hiatus, Tony Khan must book him to be the savior of the promotion.

"This whole takeover situation with Mox [Jon Moxley], if anybody is going to be the savior of the company, to me, it's got to be Kenny Omega," Ray said.

Kenny Omega locked horns with Brian Cage on this week's Dynamite. In his first All Elite Wrestling match in over a year, he emerged victorious.

