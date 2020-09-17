Next week's AEW Dynamite features a huge six-man tag team match

Following one of the most praised AEW Dynamite episodes of the year, All Elite Wrestling has announced another stacked lineup for next week's edition.

In a preview of the AEW World Championship Match for the October 14th Anniversary show, fans will see a huge six-man tag team match featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and No. 1 Contender Lance Archer on opposite sides.

Moxley will team with new signee Will Hobbs and the returning Darby Allin to face Archer and the Team Taz duo of FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. This was set up during this week's episode, with both sides getting physical ahead of the match.

The TNT Championship will also be on the line next week, with Brodie Lee defending against Orange Cassidy. This will mark Brodie's second title defence after defeating Dustin Rhodes in the main event of the September 9th AEW Dynamite. Orange earned this opportunity after defeating Chris Jericho in the first ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out.

The other match advertised for next week's AEW Dynamite will be AEW World Women's Champion Hikaru Shida teaming with NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. They will face the winners of the Women's Tag Team Cup Ivelisse and Diamante. This follows Thunder Rosa's successful defence of the NWA Gold against Ivelisse on this week's Dynamite.

Special Tuesday late night AEW Dynamite episode

Fans will be treated to an extra hour of AEW Dynamite next week on Tuesday September 22nd, following the NBA Playoffs on TNT. On this special late night episode, we will see Brandi Rhodes against Anna Jay of the Dark Order in a grudge match.

These two ladies have been at odds since Anna Jay attacked Brandi following Brodie Lee's win over Cody for the TNT Championship. There will also be a clash between the debuting Ben Carter and SCU's Scorpio Sky.

Also advertised for this special AEW Dynamite, there will be Matt Sydal, in his first appearance since his debut at AEW All Out, facing Shawn Spears. Finally, Chris Jericho will be joining the commentary team. This will another jam packed week for AEW with three hours of wrestling on TNT.