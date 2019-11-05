AEW Announces 'Special' Dynamite Anniversary Show

Jake Jeremy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 05 Nov 2019, 03:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a Special Dynamite 'Anniversary' show that will be taking place on Wednesday, January 8th from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

The Anniversary coincides with the day that AEW brand was officially launched. This took place on January 8th back in 2018, where the company revealed that they would bringing the Double Or Nothing PPV to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The actual Dynamite program did not start airing on the TNT until October 2nd of this year.

The first tease/reveal that was released for the All Elite promotion came on January 1st via the Being The Elite YouTube channel. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page released a video outside of the Tokyo Dome in Japan where they showed the new logos for the company on their cell phones. This came just before Wrestle Kingdom, where the members of The Elite stable wrestled their final 'big' bouts for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tickets for the special event in Southaven will be officially going on sale to the public on Friday, November 8 at 12 noon ET. You can get your seat to the big event via AEWTix.com. Tickets for the show will start for as little as $20. Talent already being promoted for the show include AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. A big tag team bout has already been confirmed for the show, seeing Kenny Omega & Hangman Page taking on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara from The Inner Circle stable.

AEW will be presenting their 'Full Gear' PPV event next Sunday where AEW Champion Chris Jericho will be putting his title on the line against AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

Rate the matches! Give your rating on the bouts you see on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Dynamite and more!