Nia Jax sends a message to Saraya amid her extended AEW absence

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, she received a message from Nia Jax.

Ad

When Saraya first debuted in AEW, she was quickly pushed to the top of the women's division, where she won the Women's World Championship. However, the past year hasn't gone as well for the Anti Diva, as her presence on TV slowly dwindled. She wasn't even featured on the main card for All In London in her own country last year. Following her match on the October 8, episode of Dynamite, the erstwhile Paige has been absent from AEW TV.

Ad

Trending

Amid her absence, she has been busy working on her new book titled 'Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives.' Recently, Saraya took to social media to announce that her book will be launched on March 25. This announcement garnered a response from several fans and fellow wrestlers who wished her good luck, including Jax, who commented on a post as follows:

"Love this! and youuuu."

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out her post here.

Ad

Screengrab of Nia's comment (image source: Saraya's X account)

Nia Jax claims she knew Naomi was Jade Cargill's attacker all along

When Jade Cargill was viciously attacked before Survivor Series, the big question on everyone's mind was who attacked the former AEW star. For several months, Bianca Belair and Naomi pointed fingers at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

However, Nia Jax initially accused Naomi of being Cargill's attacker. The Glow brushed aside these accusations and instead replaced The Storm as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

When Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, she attacked Naomi, revealing that The Glow was, in fact, the one who attacked her. Jax took to her Instagram story recently to point out that she had already predicted that Naomi was the one who attacked Jade Cargill.

Ad

"I told you!!!! You all were fooled but 'The Glow'🙄 @trinity_fatu [Naomi] that's what you get😂," she wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Nia's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Nia Jax's Instagram Story (image source: Nia's Instagram account)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Nia Jax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback