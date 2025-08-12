Nic Nemeth Firmly Believes 26-Year-Old Star Is the Future of AEW

A top AEW star has been making significant waves in professional wrestling. His tenure has impressed many veterans, including current TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth, who christened him the future of All Elite Wrestling.

The aforementioned star, who recently won a major championship in AEW, is Kyle Fletcher. The Protostar has been on the rise since the last few months in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, his association with Don Callis and his faction have proven to be pivotal for his success.

Despite failing to capture the TNT championship at All In Texas, Fletcher got a major one-on-one opportunity at the title weeks later on Collision against Dustin Rhodes. The barbaric and brutal Chicago Street Fight saw Fletcher dethrone the veteran and claim his first major singles gold in the company.

In the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth stated that Kyle Fletcher had been molded for main event success in the next decade or two since he had changed his look by shaving his head last year. Moreover, The Showoff also claimed that Fletcher will be the future of Tony Khan's promotion.

"They've absolutely invested in a kid that is their future, 100%. This guy has been molded for the last year and a half, since he shaved his head. I really think there is 10 to 20 years of main event [matches] in him, once we get there."- [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kyle Fletcher reveals reason for choosing to sign with AEW over WWE

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kyle Fletcher revealed that WWE was interested in signing him and his former tag team partner, Mark Davis. However, they believed that Tony Khan's approach and environment in AEW were the best place for them to grow as in-ring performers and chose to sign with them instead.

“Kind of mind-blowing. Coming up and being a fan of WWE, just the fact that they were like, ‘We want to talk to you and get on a Zoom call with you.’ It was weird to let that sink in. Ah, okay, I guess I’m a real wrestler now. It was the fact that we [Aussie Open] had come in before signing, and we kind of understood the vibe and how Tony treated us and other people. We trusted that it would be the best place for us to grow. The way I’m standing here today, we made the right choice," Fletcher said. [H/T: Ringside News]

With Kyle Fletcher continuing to rise through the ranks, the future for The Protostar in AEW is looking extremely bright.

