Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) confident AEW will turn 10-time WWE champion heel

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) discussed a former WWE Superstar's current booking in AEW. He felt like the company could be building up something more long-term for her. The 10-time WWE champion would be Mercedes Moné.

The CEO arrived on the scene almost two months ago, and while she is yet to make her in-ring debut in AEW, she has already gotten into a major feud. This was against Willow Nightingale, and the two will settle this in the ring in less than two weeks at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Nic Nemeth talked about Mercedes Moné's current booking. He felt that the Jacksonville-based promotion had not yet utilized her to her full potential. Nemeth felt they could be building up a heel turn for Mercedes soon, throwing out hints of her shifting to that character.

"Maybe [AEW's] long-term planning is to turn [Mone] ... because Willow's clearly the babyface in this scenario. It makes you wonder, 'Oh, are they doing this on purpose?' Now, if they aren't, that's unfortunate because it's starting to seem that way," Nemeth said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

The Showoff compared this to Chris Jericho's self-absorbed character in WWE back in 2012, which, despite having great reactions, fans would eventually turn away from him.

Former AEW Champion says she's heard plans for Mercedes Moné's in-ring debut

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently revealed that the promotion may have plans to increase the stakes around Mercedes Moné's debut.

During one of the latest episodes of the Busted Open Radio, Rosa talked about how she overheard talks that they could make the match the main event of Double or Nothing due to Moné's reputation.

"I'm pretty sure they're gonna create other stuff [to] make this match matter even more. I overheard, and read in some places, that they might make [it] a main event match [which is understandable because of Moné's credibility] and where she comes from. I think she's paid her dues many different places," Thunder Rosa said.

If this turns out true, the remaining weeks of the pay-per-view will be crucial. But with the storyline focusing on one year's worth of unfinished business between them, fans could be in for a treat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback