"Nice to have you back!", "It's time!!" - Twitter erupts as former WWE name teases reunion in Tony Khan's AEW after 8 months absence

The wrestling world recently reacted to a former champion teasing a major reunion in Tony Khan's AEW.

Scorpio Sky signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, forming an alliance with Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. After decent success in the promotion, Sky turned heel in 2021 and joined forces with Ethan Page. The duo later allied themselves with Dan Lambert of the American Top Team.

Scorpio Sky's last match in AEW was against Wardlow on the July 6, 2022, edition of Dynamite, losing his TNT Title in a street fight. Since then, he has found himself on the sidelines due to injury and the creative not having any plans for his return.

However, Sky could soon be on his way back as he teased a potential reunion with Page via Twitter.

Twitteratis erupted at the possibility of the former TNT Champion returning to AEW, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Tiny Hippo @BEEGHIPPO @ScorpioSky Missing this man so much, was rooting for him when he became TNT champion and rightfully so @ScorpioSky Missing this man so much, was rooting for him when he became TNT champion and rightfully so

Dan Lambert has previously heaped praise on AEW star Scorpio Sky

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter earlier this year, Lambert recalled Sky putting up a brave fight against Wardlow before eventually losing to him.

He then predicted that Scorpio Sky would be returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion and was "gonna go pretty far."

"Sky had an injury. He fell to the best of the best. He went and won that TNT Title, had a serious knee injury but rather than back out of a fight with the guy who is probably the hottest and scariest guy in the promotion, Wardlow, he went in there with one leg and lost a closely contested battle. He's had to take a few months off and get better. Ethan Page has joined up with some other people. He's going on to big things. Just missed out on a chance at the title but I think we'll see him back sooner than later and I think he's gonna go pretty far." said Dan Lambert. [1:34 - 2:09]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any interesting plans for Sky upon his potential return sometime this year.

Do you think Scorpio Sky deserves a run with a singles title in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

