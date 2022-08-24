"We’re not doing that" - WWE legend's spouse says AEW star Sting took it upon himself to change their match finish

Mickie James' husband, Nick Aldis (fka Magnus), recently reflected on his famous rivalry with AEW star Sting and when the latter proved to be a selfless personality.

The two veterans have slugged it out multiple times during the tail end of their respective careers in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling.

One of their most memorable matches ensued at Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2013, which saw Magnus defeat The Icon via his King's Lynn Cloverleaf submission.

However, the outcome would have been different had the WWE Hall of Famer not taken it upon himself to put over the British wrestler.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Aldis revealed that the face-painting star was the brainchild of taking a loss in that match:

“I remember I got there that day. Our agent, I forget who it was, said, ‘X amount of minutes, Sting up.’ I said, ‘Okay’, and just sat down at catering. Sting comes over and sits down and Steve goes ‘Hey, did they tell you the finish?’ I go, ‘Yeah, yeah’, and he said, ‘We’re not doing that. The whole reason we set all this up is for you to get your hand raised.”

Nick Aldis added that The Icon pitched the idea of him getting a submission victory and talked it through with the management:

"I remember just being like, ‘Well, I don’t know what to say’, like, this is Sting. Sting said, ‘Not only are we not doing that, you’re beating me with your finish in the middle.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ He got up and said, ‘I’ll go take care of this’, and he walked off and I’m almost in tears because that’s such an overwhelming thing.” ( H/T- WrestlingNews.co)

TNA locker room was upset about Sting making an absurd money

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell divulged that The Icon used to make $500,000 annually, which didn't sit well with some locker room members.

Mantell claimed that AJ Styles and Chris Harris were upset about The Icon earning more with his part-time schedule:

"Now you can see the b*tching. Here's the guy that making 50 grand and working every show they got and here's Sting because of his background comes in and he works or not, he's gonna still get the 500 grand whether he takes a headlock or he just walk to the ring and I can kind of see that b*tching and... Chris Harris was one of them because he wasn't the only one. AJ Styles was another one," Mantell said.

The Vigilante's TNA stint ended after he failed to defeat Nick Aldis in a title vs. career no disqualification match at IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis on January 16, 2014.

