Nick Jackson sends an emotional three-word message amid AEW absence

Before The Young Bucks were EVPs of AEW, they were kings of the independent scene. Now, Nick Jackson has looked back at one of the tag team's most iconic eras and delivered a wistful message.

Ad

Matt and Nick Jackson competed for multiple promotions across the world throughout the 2010s, but perhaps their most fondly remembered matches took place in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The beloved indie promotion has been on hiatus since 2023, but it was once a place where many of the top talents on the independent scene gathered to showcase their skills.

Amid the Young Bucks' extended absence from AEW, Nick Jackson posted a throwback photo from their time in PWG on Instagram today. He claimed he missed the promotion, as seen in his IG Story below:

Ad

Trending

"I miss PWG," Nick wrote.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Photo credit: Nick Jackson's Instagram Story

Tony Khan addresses The Young Bucks' absence from AEW

The Young Bucks have not competed in All Elite Wrestling since October 30 last year, when they lost the World Tag Team Championship to Private Party. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fled as Jon Moxley and his Death Riders turned the company upside-down, claiming they would work from home.

Ad

They've since had a successful run in NJPW, but fans are still wondering when the EVPs will return to television. During a recent interview with Collider, Tony Khan addressed their status:

"The [Young] Bucks have been competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and have had a lot of success. They've made headlines capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and we've seen The Young Bucks dominate tag team competition in Japan, and they're one of the best tag teams in the world, and they are AEW originals."

Kenny Omega is back in action after missing a year due to diverticulitis, but the Bucks are still nowhere to be seen. Whether they make their appearance before All In: Texas bears watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback