Nick Khan lambasted by ex-WWE personality for taking shots at AEW, says Vince McMahon would have never done it (Exclusive)

A former World Champion has criticized WWE President Nick Khan for his recent comments about AEW. The former personality is Vince Russo, who believes Vince McMahon would've never taken these shots.

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE President Nick Khan took a massive shot at AEW CEO Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion. Nick said he's open to talking with AEW talent when their contracts expire and is sure they'd want to come to TKO-owned company after their All Elite Wrestling run.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, WWE veteran Vince Russo reacted to Nick Khan's comments about All Elite Wrestling and revealed that it immediately reminded him of what Vince McMahon would've done at that moment.

"Why is Nick Khan saying anything about AEW? Bro, you know how my mind always works. Chris, I swear, man, this is how my mind is wired. When I see a Triple H promo, when I see him say these things, and I see Nick Khan say these things, here's where my mind always goes. What would Vince [McMahon] do? They go the opposite way than Vince McMahon would have gone."

The WCW veteran further questioned why Nick Khan decided to talk about All Elite Wrestling and explained what Khan should've answered on the podcast:

"When Nick Khan is getting asked a question about AEW, bro, with all the business sense that man has, why would you talk about the competition, who's number two? What you would say is, you know, to be honest with you, I'm really more concentrated on what we're doing here. I'm concentrated, I'm locked in on the WWE WrestleMania weekend. Quite frankly, I don' treally, you know, think about the competition. I worry about our house. That's the answer. Not taking a cheap shot at Tony Khan and putting the old man over. Bro, that is so bush." [From 00:18 to 01:31]

Vince Russo further addressed WWE President Nick Khan's comments

In the same episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer pointed out how rarely owners of major promotions take shots at each other and stated that it only happens in the world of professional wrestling.

Vince Russo slammed Nick's comments about the Jacksonville-based promotion and called it "cringe."

"Like, again, we always relate this, we relate this to professional sports. How rarely is it that an owner takes a shot at another owner? It's the complete opposite. They're in the club. The owners are in the club because they know they're up against the players. So it's a very tight fraternity. Only in wrestling do you see things like this and that's the part of it that is just so, so cringe to me, man." [From 01:32 to 02:06]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan responds to Nick Khan's comments.

