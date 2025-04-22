Nick Khan vs. Tony Khan beef likened to body builder and "60 pound wimp" by wrestling expert (Exclusive)

AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Nick Khan continue to fuel discussions and headlines. The so-called WWE vs. AEW war took an interesting turn during WrestleMania 41 weekend as Nick did media to promote the annual extravaganza. After several controversial remarks from the veteran executive, the wrestling world seems to be taking sides once again. Now, one major name has painted a unique picture of the debacle between Nick and Tony.

The WWE President and the AEW President have made headlines together in recent years. Nick and Tony are both lifelong wrestling fans who are now leading their respective promotions through an exciting era. Nick appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast last week and while he did not mention Tony or AEW by name, he did make several viral remarks on AEW, its roster, and Tony personally. Vince Russo is no stranger to controversy, but the Attitude Era writer cannot understand why Nick Khan would even mention Tony Khan.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion expressed disbelief at the comments, and recalled Charles Atlas' popular "want muscles?" cartoon ads from old school comic books, which featured a bodybuilder showing up a smaller man at the beach. Russo likened this to Nick vs. Tony.

"Bro, the guy is worth millions upon millions on top of millions on top of millions, and that's why I'm saying... of all people who would know better. Like, what does he get out of taking a shot at Tony Khan, bro? [Russo recalls Charles Atlas bodybuilding cartoon ads in comic books with the weight-lifter kicking sand on a wimpy guy at the beach] That's Nick Khan and Tony Khan! That's the WWE and AEW! You got the bully kicking sand on a 60 pound wimp. Why would you do that, man? It's so beneath you, man," Vince Russo said. [From 3:03 to 4:06]

The WWE President could be seen sitting at ringside during some of the WrestleMania 41 matches. Khan was also visible in assisting the woman that was knocked back by Steve Austin on Night Two.

Tony Khan books matches for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is returning to New Orleans for the third time as Wednesday's Dynamite is scheduled to air live from Lakefront Arena. Below is the updated lineup:

Double Or Nothing build continues The Owen Cup Semi-final: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander The Owen Cup Semi-final: Kyle Fletcher vs. Adam Page (rumored) The Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

A special Collision episode will also be taped on Wednesday to air in its usual Saturday night timeslot. The inaugural Playoffpalooza Collision will feature a Tornado Tag match with Top Flight vs. CRU.

