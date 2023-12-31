Nick Wayne breaks silence after Adam Copeland seemingly botches table spot at AEW Worlds End

Another AEW Pay-Per-View is in the books, and it featured a huge flaming table spot involving Adam Copeland and Nick Wayne. The latter reacted to an epic photo of the moment with just two words, 'Delete this.'

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) challenged Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship in a brutal No Disqualification Match that had its fair share of twists. The closing stages of the contest saw an unhinged Copeland set the table on fire and powerbomb Nick Wayne through it. The problem was that Wayne visibly missed the table by a whisker, and it didn't break, though the young star sold the spot like his entire back was on fire.

While Nick Wayne deserved props for his selling, Copeland possibly overshot the powerbomb throw, leading to Wayne landing a little ahead. This caused a rather forgettable spot that could have been visually better.

Nonetheless, the man who suffered the brunt of the impact, Nick Wayne, does not want the image of the flaming table spot to exist on the internet.

He broke his silence with a two-word reaction, as you can view below:

Expand Tweet

What happened in Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's match at AEW Worlds End?

The vicious clash between the real-life best friends was arguably the best match of the evening. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland showed why experience counts by putting together a showdown that had the fans at the edge of their seats.

As expected, Copeland had to deal with the interferences of The Patriarchy, but even then, the WWE Hall of Famer managed to defeat Cage and become the TNT Champion.

Adam Copeland's happiness of winning gold for the first time in AEW, however, was shortlived, as Killswitch attacked the veteran from behind. The giant pulled out a contract he'd won earlier that guaranteed him a TNT title shot, and handed it over to Christian Cage, who hit the Spear on Copeland to regain the TNT belt.

Copeland unfortunately lost the impromptu title match in 12 seconds and got this reaction from his wife, Beth Phoenix, which you can check out right here.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.