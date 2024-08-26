Nikki Bella has a one-word reaction after "AEW's biggest heel" is revealed during All In

Former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, hilariously reacted to a fan calling a little girl who was present at AEW All In a heel. The little girl is related to Nikki as well.

During the main event of AEW All In 2024, Bryan Danielson's wife, Brie Bella with his son and daughter, Birdie, was present in the first row while he challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title with his career on the line. Danielson recently revealed that his daughter, Birdie wanted him to lose so he could retire and "be a dad."

A fan on X (fka Twitter) possibly recalled Bryan's daughter, Birdie's wish to see her dad lose and jokingly called her the biggest heel in AEW.

Interestingly, Birdie's aunt and the former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella took notice of the post on X and reacted by writing the following in her reply:

"lol!!! N"

Speaking of the match, The American Dragon managed to capture the AEW World Title by making Swerve Strickland tap out in a classic encounter. After his very emotional win, Bryan celebrated with his wife, Brie, and their kids inside the ring along with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members.

Nikki Bella recently teased a big match against a top AEW star

Nikki Bella has not been inside the squared circle since her last appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2022. Meanwhile, the former WWE Divas Champion recently teased a match against the former AEW Women's World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker during their appearance at an event. Nikki also wrote the following along with the clip she shared on social media:

"Things got a little spicy… Nikki Garcia VS @RealBrittBaker What a wild night!"

Only time will tell if Nikki will ever be seen inside an AEW ring and if she has a match against Dr. Britt Baker.

Do you want to see Nikki Bella in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

