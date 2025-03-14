Nikki Bella reacts after "rare" reunion with old friends now in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently spoke about the recent reunions between AEW and WWE talent. The stars from both sides caught up during the Queen of the Ring movie premiere.

The Queen of the Ring film features several AEW and WWE talents including Timeless Toni Storm, Kamille, Naomi, Britt Baker, and more. The premiere of the film in Los Angeles, California was attended by the stars from both companies, and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has reacted to it.

During the recent episode of The Nikki & Brie show, Nikki Bella reflected on how rare it is for All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment's talent to interact. She spoke about how it's also exciting for the wrestling fans.

“It was really fun to see a mix of AEW and WWE people. That's so rare. So, to see them mix up both sides, that has to be exciting for fans because if I'm excited about that, fans have to be." [9:12-9:26]

Nikki Bella on John Cena's WWE heel turn

One of the most shocking moments in the history of professional wrestling happened during the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. John Cena won the men's Elimination Chamber match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In a shocking turn of events, Cena ended up selling his soul to The Rock and turned heel on The American Nightmare at the PLE. During a recent appearance on Women's Wrestling Talk, Nikki Bella reacted to John Cena's heel turn. She called it a gift from Cena to the fans and is excited to see what's to come in the future.

"It was done so well. And I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long, it's not only I think gonna be fun for him but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? And I think it's so cool."

We will have to wait and see how a heel John Cena is presented when he makes his return on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

