What did Nikki Bella say about John Cena's shocking WWE heel turn? Exploring ex-fiancee's comments

John Cena's heel turn has garnered attention from across the globe. This particular moment has become the most watched video across all of WWE's socials, has been named the best heel turn in WWE by the company, and The Champ etched his name for the second time in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest babyface run in the wrestling juggernaut.

Apart from superstars and pro-wrestling analysts, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella also commented about the shocking moment at Elimination Chamber. The former Divas Champion has shown immense support towards the decision while speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk, claiming it was a gift from John Cena to the fandom.

"It was done so well. And I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long, it's not only I think gonna be fun for him but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? And I think it's so cool."

Nikki Bella was a huge part of John Cena's life. The duo had begun dating in 2012 and got engaged at WrestleMania 33. Unfortunately, they called off their wedding which was planned for 2018 citing opposing views on having children.

WWE made last-minute changes to plans for John Cena at Elimination Chamber

The Franchise Player has been the talk of the industry ever since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. No one expected the heel turn to happen, and it has left his fans divided.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for The Leader of Cenation to just win the men's Elimination Chamber match and not be involved in The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment. John Cena was supposed to turn heel at WrestleMania 41 after the championship match was over.

The changes to the plan were made on the day of the premium live event, and several key individuals were informed of the change either later during the day or after the show. It's unknown why the global juggernaut changed the timeline, but it definitely made the Road to WrestleMania much more interesting!

