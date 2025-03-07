WWE's original plan for John Cena's earth-shattering heel turn - Reports

John Cena shocked the world at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event when he aligned with The Rock. However, that wasn't the original plan, and a new report sheds light on how it was supposed to go down.

Earlier this month, John Cena did the unthinkable as he sold his soul to The Final Boss. The Franchise Player remained a babyface for two decades before he decided to sell out in his final run as a professional wrestler.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the original plan was for John Cena to win the Elimination Chamber match and not be involved in The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment in Toronto. However, the heel turn would've happened at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, which would've acted as the match's finish as well.

Moreover, it was a last-minute change as many key people in the Stamford-based promotion were told about the change later in the day and some after the show. It'll be interesting to see what's next for John Cena on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

John Cena made history at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber is one of WWE's most difficult gimmick matches in history. However, there are a few superstars who have defied the odds more than once and conquered the brutal chamber.

Earlier this year, John Cena was tied with Daniel Bryan as the man to win three Elimination Chamber matches in their career. Nevertheless, The Cenation Leader had a shot to add his name to the history books.

Earlier this month, he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match by making CM Punk pass out to the STF. This secured him a spot at WrestleMania 41 for a title shot against Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.

More importantly, John Cena made history and tied with Triple H as the person with the most Elimination Chamber wins in WWE. The Franchise Player and The Cerebral Assassin have four wins each to their name.

