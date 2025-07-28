Nikki Bella, Renee Paquette, CJ Perry, and other stars react after Mercedes Mone wins another title outside AEW

Mercedes Mone continues to rise above the whole world despite a major setback at AEW All In: Texas. The former WWE Superstar has won yet another top title outside All Elite Wrestling, leading to her peers exploding with their wishes for her on social media.
The CEO suffered her first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling at All In: Texas. She was defeated by "Timeless" Toni Storm and failed to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Despite that, Mone scored a significant international win and won more Women's Titles in the process.
Mone defeated Diana Strong to become the inaugural BestYa and PTW Women's Champion in her first wrestling event in Poland. In the process, she became '8 Belts Mone.'
The Boston native's remarkable success in an international circuit led many top wrestling stars to react. Popular names like Bobby Lashley, Renee Paquette, Rey Mysterio, Saraya, Ash by Elegance, and others dropped a like on Mone's post on Instagram.
"8 belts Moné 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇹 🇲🇽🇵🇱 🇮🇹," Mone wrote in the caption.
On the other hand, stars like Nikki Bella, Darren Young, CJ Perry, and Titus O'Neil posted comments to congratulate Mone.
Mercedes Mone is looking forward to a major rematch in AEW
Amidst Mercedes "8 Belts" Mone scoring major wins outside AEW, her match against Toni Storm was nothing short of a blockbuster encounter. It led The CEO to say that she couldn't wait to run it back with The Timeless One once again inside the All Elite squared circle.
"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'”
As the former WWE Superstar continues to make history worldwide, her return to AEW after her All In: Texas loss is still awaited.