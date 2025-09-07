  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Nikki Bella, Swerve Strickland, Kris Statlander, and others react after MJF gets married to AEW star

Nikki Bella, Swerve Strickland, Kris Statlander, and others react after MJF gets married to AEW star

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:37 GMT
Former AEW World Champion MJF [Image Credits: AEW on TV (Instagram)]
Former AEW World Champion MJF [Image Credits: AEW on TV (Instagram)]

Former AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently got married to his fiancée, Alicia Atout. The Salt of the Earth and his wife have since received congratulatory messages from a number of their co-workers and industry peers, including Swerve Strickland, Kris Statlander and even WWE's Nikki Bella.

Ad

Photographs from MJF and Atout's wedding ceremony began making the rounds on social media some time ago. The event was attended by many of the former AEW World Champion's colleagues and associates, including All Elite commentator Taz, former FTW Champion Hook, and even the company's head honcho Tony Khan himself.

Atout recently took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and Friedman from their wedding, celebrating their relationship and marriage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Alicia's post was flooded with heartfelt comments and messages not only from fans, but numerous wrestling personalities as well. Prominent AEW names, including Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Kevin Knight, Queen Aminata, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Leila Grey and Lee Moriarty to name a few, liked Atout's photograph. Many of the aforementioned stars also took to the comments section to congratulate the newly-wedded couple, even WWE personalities such as Nikki Bella, TJ Wilson, Natalya and Fallon Henley.

Ad

Check out screenshots of the likes and comments below:

Stars who liked Alicia Atout&#039;s post [Source : Instagram]
Stars who liked Alicia Atout's post [Source : Instagram]
Messages left under Alicia Atout&#039;s post [Source : Instagram]
Messages left under Alicia Atout's post [Source : Instagram]

Friedman and Atout have been in a relationship since around November of 2023.

Ad

MJF cost his rival a major victory on AEW Collision

Maxwell Jacob Friedman had been missing from All Elite Wrestling television since he failed to dethrone Adam Page for the Men's World Championship last month at Forbidden Door 2025. In a backstage digital exclusive after the pay-per-view, The Wolf of Wrestling made it clear that he had unfinished business with Mark Briscoe, because of how the Sussex County Chicken had interfered in his World Title bout against The Hangman.

Ad

Briscoe squared off against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita this week on AEW Collision, to try and earn a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Championship. Unfortunately for him, MJF showed up towards the end of the matchup and cost the former ROH World Champion the victory, allowing The Alpha to secure the win with his finishing maneuver. Friedman attacked and brawled with Briscoe afterwards until security personnel arrived to separate them.

Ad
MJF confronting Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]
MJF confronting Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

MJF then challenged the Conglomeration member to a match, at any time and place and with any stipulation of his choosing. Briscoe responded by inviting Friedman to battle him one-on-one at All Out : Toronto later this month.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications