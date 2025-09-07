Nikki Bella, Swerve Strickland, Kris Statlander, and others react after MJF gets married to AEW star

Former AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently got married to his fiancée, Alicia Atout. The Salt of the Earth and his wife have since received congratulatory messages from a number of their co-workers and industry peers, including Swerve Strickland, Kris Statlander and even WWE's Nikki Bella. Photographs from MJF and Atout's wedding ceremony began making the rounds on social media some time ago. The event was attended by many of the former AEW World Champion's colleagues and associates, including All Elite commentator Taz, former FTW Champion Hook, and even the company's head honcho Tony Khan himself. Atout recently took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and Friedman from their wedding, celebrating their relationship and marriage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlicia's post was flooded with heartfelt comments and messages not only from fans, but numerous wrestling personalities as well. Prominent AEW names, including Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Kevin Knight, Queen Aminata, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Leila Grey and Lee Moriarty to name a few, liked Atout's photograph. Many of the aforementioned stars also took to the comments section to congratulate the newly-wedded couple, even WWE personalities such as Nikki Bella, TJ Wilson, Natalya and Fallon Henley. Check out screenshots of the likes and comments below:Stars who liked Alicia Atout's post [Source : Instagram]Messages left under Alicia Atout's post [Source : Instagram]Friedman and Atout have been in a relationship since around November of 2023. MJF cost his rival a major victory on AEW CollisionMaxwell Jacob Friedman had been missing from All Elite Wrestling television since he failed to dethrone Adam Page for the Men's World Championship last month at Forbidden Door 2025. In a backstage digital exclusive after the pay-per-view, The Wolf of Wrestling made it clear that he had unfinished business with Mark Briscoe, because of how the Sussex County Chicken had interfered in his World Title bout against The Hangman. Briscoe squared off against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita this week on AEW Collision, to try and earn a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Championship. Unfortunately for him, MJF showed up towards the end of the matchup and cost the former ROH World Champion the victory, allowing The Alpha to secure the win with his finishing maneuver. Friedman attacked and brawled with Briscoe afterwards until security personnel arrived to separate them. MJF confronting Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]MJF then challenged the Conglomeration member to a match, at any time and place and with any stipulation of his choosing. Briscoe responded by inviting Friedman to battle him one-on-one at All Out : Toronto later this month.