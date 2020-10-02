Earlier this week, NJPW announced that President and CEO, Harold Meij, is stepping down from his position on Oct. 23 after over two years in the role. NJPW of America CEO, Takami Ohbari will replace Meij. The latest news after this announcement is that talk within the company says that Meij's departure should be "good news" for a potential relationship with AEW.

Harold Meij was reportedly seen as a controversial figure due to the way he handled non-Japanese talents, such as Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Lance Archer. Those stars chose to leave Japan and join AEW, many of whom felt their loyalty was not being matched during their time in NJPW. Meij also appeared responsible for the departure of Kenny Omega because he wasn't proactive about keeping him with the promotion.

On the other hand, Meij was responsible for a huge increase in revenue as 2019 was the most profitable year in NJPW's history. He was behind the decision to run two nights at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom this year, which was crucial in the company's survival during the current pandemic.

Although AEW doesn't know a lot about Meij's replacement, his departure is said to be "good news" for a potential working relationship between them and NJPW. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“No idea (regarding opening up the business relationship with Meij out),” said one of AEW’s top names. “We want to. But he (Meij) was an idiot when it came to understanding the business. Hopefully things will change now.”

NJPW continues G1 Climax 30 tour

On Monday, another week of G1 Climax 30 action kicks off for NJPW on the A Block side. The main event of the G1 Climax 30 Night 9 will be Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay. The card will also feature Kazuchika Okada against Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii versus Taichi, Jay White battling Jeff Cobb, and Shingo Takagi facing Yujiro Takahashi.

