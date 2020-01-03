NJPW reportedly have a change of attitude towards working along with AEW

Chris Jericho is open to giving Hiroshi Tanahashi a shot at the AEW World Title

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the potential working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling after reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho claimed that he is open to giving Hiroshi Tanahashi a shot at his title if the latter beats 'Le Champion' at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

According to Meltzer, despite the working relationship between NJPW and ROH, New Japan's attitude towards AEW has certainly changed and more of that was initially confirmed when NJPW acknowledged Chris Jericho's AEW World Title proposition to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi to potentially open the door to an NJPW-AEW relationship?

In the build-up to Wrestle Kingdom 14, Hiroshi Tanahashi stated in an interview with Tokyo Sports that if he secures a win over Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 then 'The Ace' will be challenging for the AEW World Title in the future.

Jericho eventually acknowledged Tana's challenge and claimed that as per Tony Khan's approval, he will indeed give Tana his rightful shot at the AEW World Title if 'The Ace' beats the current leader of the Inner Circle at the Tokyo Dome.

Update on the working relationship between NJPW and ROH

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, NJPW's relationship with ROH is alive, however, the former promotion is reportedly refusing to send their talent over to the US in order to work Ring of Honor shows.

VIDEO: The Chris Jericho/Hiroshi Tanahashi stipulation that was added to their Wrestle Kingdom 14 match last week has many people talking about the possibility of an NJPW/AEW relationship. @davemeltzerWON , @JimValley and @Fumihikodayo discuss. https://t.co/4wVTUoyAkJ pic.twitter.com/SanA1yZd4s — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) January 2, 2020

New Japan management, however, has a change of attitude towards AEW and despite no deal being made official between the two promotions, everything seems to be pretty open right now.