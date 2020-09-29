NJPW President Harold Meij steps down from position

After serving in his position since 2018, NJPW President and CEO Harold Meij has stepped down. Prior to today's G1 Climax 30 Night 6 event, New Japan made the announcement. This follows Harold Meij having a meeting with the Board of Directors for Bushiroad, which is NJPW's parent company.

Meij will officially leave his position on October 23rd, which follows the conclusion of the G1 tournament this year. The current CEO of NJPW of America, Takami Ohbari, will be replacing Harold Meij as President.

New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out the following press release regarding what they described as "a change in NJPW's directorship":

At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s parent company Bushiroad’s board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW’s directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading on October 23rd. Outgoing President/CEO: Harold Meij New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23): Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)

Meij came into his position in May of 2018, becoming the first non-Japanese President of the promotion. Before taking on this role, he served as Senior Vice President of Coca-Cola Japan.

This decision was spoken about on the September 29th Wrestling Observer Radio when it was first announced. Dave Meltzer speculated that this move might be in direct correlation with Meij's promise at the beginning of the year for NJPW to break $1 million in profits, which could not be achieved without a U.S. TV deal nor in the current pandemic.

NJPW G1 Climax 30 underway

NJPW is currently in the midst of the G1 Climax 30. The next event will be tomorrow with A Block competition continuing on Night 7.

The A Block matches of the G1 Climax 30 for Night 7 will be Tomohiro Ishii against Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs. Jay White, Kazuchika Okada facing Taichi, Kota Ibushi battling Jeff Cobb, and Minoru Suzuki against Yujiro Takahashi. We will have Night 7 coverage shortly after the event tomorrow.