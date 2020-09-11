G1 Climax 30 match cards revealed

The full cards for the G1 Climax 30, have been revealed with some incredible cards for all 19 events. The tournament will begin next Saturday, September 19th in Osaka with a rematch from last year's A Block final and WrestleKingdom 14. Kazuchika Okada will face the winner of the G1 Climax 29, Kota Ibushi. The event will also feature Shingo Takagi versus Switchblade Jay White, Tomohiri Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb vs Taichi and the returning Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi on Night 1 of the G1 Climax 30.

The B Block of the G1 Climax 30 will kick off on September 20th in Osaka with IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito facing Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. There will also be Zack Sabre Jr. vs EVIL, Hirooki Goto vs KENTA, Toru Yano vs SANADA and YOSHI-HASHI vs Juice Robinson on the night.

The Block competition and G1 Climax 30 tournament will conclude with three huge nights in Ryoguku with some unbelievable matches. On October 16th, A Block competition ends with Okada vs Ospreay, Ishii faces Switchblade, Ibushi takes on Taichi and Shingo faces Suzuki. On October 17th, B Block ends with Tanahashi faces ZSJ, Juice meets Goto, Yano takes on YOSHI-HASHI, Naito faces KENTA and EVIL battles SANADA. The points standings for the G1 Climax 30 will determine match order on both nights.

A Block and B Block winners will meet in the G1 Climax 30 Finals on October 18th in Ryogoku. This should be another stellar tournament this year with many fantastic matches throughout the entire G1 Ciimax 30.

The rest of the cards for the G1 Climax 30

The other nights of the G1 Climax 30 will consist of many diverse matches from both blocks. NJPW have announced that only the competitors from specific blocks will appear on their nights, while the Young Lions will fill the undercard. Below you can see the lineups for the other nights of the G1 Climax 30:

September 23 (Sapporo)

Jay White faces Kota Ibushi in a rematch of last year's G1 Climax finals, Tomohiro Ishii vs Will Ospreay, Suzuki vs Taichi, Okada vs Yujiro and Cobb vs Shingo

September 24 (Sapporo)

Tetsuya Naito faces Zack Sabre Jr, YOSHI-HASHI vs EVIL, Juice Robinson vs KENTA, Tanahashi vs Yano and Hirooki Goto vs SANADA

September 27 (Kobe)

Okada faces White, Ospreay vs Shingo, Ibushi vs Ishii, Cobb vs Suzuki and Yujiro vs Taichi

September 29 (Korakuen)

Goto faces Naito Yano vs EVIL, Tanahashi vs Juice, ZSJ vs KENTA and YOSHI-HASHI vs SANADA

September 30 (Korakuen)

Shingo takes on Ishii, Ospreay vs Switchblade, Okada vs Taichi, Ibushi vs Cobb and Suzuki vs Yujiro

October 1 (Nagaoka)

SANADA faces Naito in a battle of LIJ members, KENTA vs EVIL in a battle of the Bullet Club, Tanahashi vs YOSHI-HASHI, Goto vs ZSJ and Juice vs Yano

October 5 (Takamatsu)

Ibushi faces Ospreay, Ishii vs Taichi, Okada vs Suzuki, Cobb vs Jay and Shingo vs Yujiro

October 6 (Hiroshima)

Tanahashi vs KENTA, YOSHI-HASHI vs Naito, Juice vs EVIL, SANADA vs ZSJ and Goto vs Yano

October 7 (Hiroshima)

Shingo Takagi faces Kota Ibushi for the first time, Taichi vs Jay White, Ospreay vs Suzuki, Okada vs Cobb and Ishii vs Yujiro

October 8 (Okayama)

Tanahashi faces EVIL, Juice vs Naito, SANADA vs KENTA, Yano vs ZSJ and Goto vs YOSHI-HASHI

October 10 (Osaka)

Kazuchika Okada faces Shingo Takagi in a first-time main event, Ibushi vs Suzuki, Ospreay vs Taichi, Jay vs Yujiro and Ishii vs Cobb

October 11 (Aichi)

Tetsuya Naito faces EVIL once more in the main event, Tanahashi vs Goto, Juice vs SANADA, Yano vs KENTA and YOSHI-HASHI vs ZSJ

October 13 (Hamamatsu)

Kazuchika Okada faces Tomohiro Ishii in a battle of CHAOS members, Suzuki vs Jay White, Shingo vs Taichi, Ibushi vs Yujiro and Ospreay vs Cobb

October 14 (Yokohama)

Hiroshi Tanahashi takes on SANADA, Goto vs EVIL, Yano vs Naito, Juice vs ZSJ and YOSHI-HASHI vs KENTA

With all of the scheduled action across 19 nights, the G1 Climax 30 should be another stellar edition of NJPW's premier tournament.