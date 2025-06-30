"No longer needed in the company," "I’d be very disappointed" - Fans react to the idea of top AEW star winning major All In match

AEW All In 2025 is inching closer, and five matches have been announced for the show so far. Fans are expecting Tony Khan and Co. to deliver a masterpiece in Texas.

The anticipation for All In is immense. The pay-per-view will feature a men's and women's Casino Gauntlet match, whose winners will respectively receive a future World Championship and Women's World Championship opportunity. Fans are speculating that the women's casino gauntlet showdown to be a captivating affair. X user AEW Defender speculated that this bout will be won by Dr. Britt Baker.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The DMD has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since November 2024. She might be on her way out, but this has not been confirmed yet. Interestingly, many fans disagreed with AEW Defender's opinion. According to them, the former Women's World Champion is the wrong choice to win the women's Casino Gauntlet match. Many even want her to leave the company soon.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

All Elite Wrestling fans are seemingly disinterested in seeing Britt Baker return (Images via @AewDefender on X)

All Elite Wrestling fans are seemingly disinterested in seeing Britt Baker return (Images via @AewDefender on X)

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman believes AEW's Britt Baker is close to signing with the Stamford-based company

On a recent episode of The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman revealed that Dr. Britt Baker is reportedly departing All Elite Wrestling and is close to signing with WWE.

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses? (...) Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close," he said.

If Britt Baker does join WWE, Triple H will have a top star at his disposal. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former women's champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action