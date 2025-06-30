Photo: Britt Baker reunites with top AEW stars amid absence

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has been missing from action since last year's November. In the midst of her ongoing hiatus, The DMD has offered her fans on social media a peek at her reunion with two other All Elite names who have also been in the promotion for some time now - namely, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

Ad

Britt Baker has yet to make a single appearance on All Elite Wrestling television so far in 2025, despite having been one of the lynchpins of the company's currently-stacked women's division. Although explosive reports from earlier this year insinuated that the former Women's World Champion was unlikely to return in light of her alleged backstage unpopularity and past conflicts, later updates on her contract have claimed that The Doctor will remain signed with AEW for a while longer.

Ad

Trending

In the midst of her continued absence from All Elite programming, Baker recently took to her Instagram story to share a photograph of herself alongside two fellow performers from the Jacksonville-based promotion - Sammy Guevara of The Sons of Texas, and Tay Melo of TayJay, who, like Britt, have been signed with the company for years.

"Lobster pants [lobster emoji]", Baker captioned the story.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out a screengrab of Britt Baker's IG story BELOW:

Ad

Britt Baker, with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo [Source: Britt's Instagram]

The Spanish God was last seen on AEW television on Collision : Fyter Fest where he unsuccessfully competed in a high-octane four-way for the ROH World TV Title. Melo, on the other hand, recently reunited with her long-time ally Anna Jay, and picked up a win over the formidable duo of Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne on Summer Blockbuster, despite being on the losing side of an 8-person tag bout later, on the June 21 edition of AEW Collision.

Ad

Britt Baker is an AEW star's pick as tag partner

With the possibility of Women's Tag Team Championships being introduced to AEW programming looming in the background, All Elite star Deonna Purrazzo was asked during a recent interview on the Lightweights podcast whom she would like to pair up with as a team. The Virtuosa responded by emphatically voicing Britt Baker's name, alluding to their real-life friendship and shared history in the pro-wrestling industry.

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, I think the obvious answer is Britt Baker. That's like, you know, one of my other other good friends in real life, and like, again, I've talked about her a bunch already. Like someone I've trained and traveled with, and that came up together with. So I think that is the most logical answer for me," said Purrazzo.

Ad

Considering how Deonna's Vendetta ally Taya Valkyrie was recently seen accompanying Johnny TV and MxM Collection, it remains to be seen whether a partnership between Purrazzo and Baker could actually materialize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!