Is Britt Baker really leaving AEW for WWE? Analyzing latest rumors

AEW star Britt Baker was once one of the pillars of the company's women's division. The D.M.D. was one of the first female wrestlers to be signed by Tony Khan in 2019. She is also a former AEW Women's World Champion. However, Baker has been absent from TV since November 2024, and there are no updates on when she will return.
Meanwhile, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman recently reported on The Last Word podcast that Baker was close to signing with the Stamford-based promotion. Coachman stated the following:
"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have [sic] yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses? Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close."
However, Britt Baker reportedly still has time left on her contract, so it seems unlikely that she is close to signing with WWE.
During a Q&A session earlier this month, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that The Doctor signed a five-year extension in 2021, so her contract will be up in 2026.
Britt Baker has been challenged to a match at AEW All In 2025
Amid her absence from TV, Baker was recently challenged to a stipulation match at AEW All In: Texas. Britt's arch-nemesis, Thunder Rosa, challenged her to a Hair vs. Hair Match via her YouTube vlog.
“I throw a challenge. Just a little challenge. Hair versus hair, you know, um, against my, uh, my nemesis Britt Baker for All In. And the reason why I’m doing it is, one, well, because I know there’s money on the table. But two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name no matter what happens—ever. And that gives me a lot of pleasure, too,” Rosa said.
Thunder Rosa had a memorable feud with Baker a few years ago. Fans will have to wait and see if The D.M.D. answers the challenge from La Mera Mera.