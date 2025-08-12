  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “No one bullies that bit*h but me” - Will Ospreay to female star after saving her from MJF

“No one bullies that bit*h but me” - Will Ospreay to female star after saving her from MJF

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:47 GMT
MJF (left) and Will Ospreay (right) [Image from AEW
MJF (left) and Will Ospreay (right) [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A female wrestler recently weighed in on the time Will Ospreay saved her from MJF when performing outside of AEW.

Ad

Last year at a RevPro event, MJF was defending his American Championship (a.k.a. the now-defunct International Championship) against Michael Oku. The Salt Of The Earth and Oku put on a wrestling clinic that lasted for about 30 minutes before Friedman finally defeated his challenger. After the match, MJF decided to attack RevPro's Amira Blair, who was at ringside. However, just when he was about to hit her with the Tiger Driver '91 when Ospreay came out to make the save. It must be noted that The Aerial Assassin and Friedman were feuding at the time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Corey Brennan of Fightful referenced this moment by sharing a video on X that showed Ospreay kicking Blair in the stomach from six months before the events of MJF vs. Oku, thereby contradicting the save. This prompted a response from Blair herself, who said:

"Also he forgets but when when @WillOspreay did save me from MJF he said 'no one bullies that b***h but me' and I still think that’s the only nice thing he’s ever said to me. He’s ok tbf."
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

You can check out her tweet here.

Ad

Will Ospreay makes massive announcement amid AEW hiatus

Fans have not seen The Aerial Assassin since he announced that he would be taking some time off to recover from injuries. However, amid his hiatus from AEW, the 32-year-old made a blockbuster announcement.

The former International Champion took to X to announce that AEW's Nyla Rose would make her debut in Pro Wrestling EVE.

Ad
"🍏 NYLA ROSE MAKE PRO WRESTLING EVE DEBUT 🍏 ON FORBIDDEN DOOR WEEKEND Saturday 23rd August, former @AEW Women’s World Champion @NylaRoseBeast will take on @nightshadepw with the EVE championship on the line!! LIVE IN LONDON @ Big Penny Social."

Meanwhile, there is still no concrete update on when The Commonwealth Kingpin will return to All Elite Wrestling. Fans will be hoping it is sooner rather than later.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications