“No one bullies that bit*h but me” - Will Ospreay to female star after saving her from MJF

A female wrestler recently weighed in on the time Will Ospreay saved her from MJF when performing outside of AEW.Last year at a RevPro event, MJF was defending his American Championship (a.k.a. the now-defunct International Championship) against Michael Oku. The Salt Of The Earth and Oku put on a wrestling clinic that lasted for about 30 minutes before Friedman finally defeated his challenger. After the match, MJF decided to attack RevPro's Amira Blair, who was at ringside. However, just when he was about to hit her with the Tiger Driver '91 when Ospreay came out to make the save. It must be noted that The Aerial Assassin and Friedman were feuding at the time.Recently, Corey Brennan of Fightful referenced this moment by sharing a video on X that showed Ospreay kicking Blair in the stomach from six months before the events of MJF vs. Oku, thereby contradicting the save. This prompted a response from Blair herself, who said:&quot;Also he forgets but when when @WillOspreay did save me from MJF he said 'no one bullies that b***h but me' and I still think that’s the only nice thing he’s ever said to me. He’s ok tbf.&quot;You can check out her tweet here.Will Ospreay makes massive announcement amid AEW hiatusFans have not seen The Aerial Assassin since he announced that he would be taking some time off to recover from injuries. However, amid his hiatus from AEW, the 32-year-old made a blockbuster announcement.The former International Champion took to X to announce that AEW's Nyla Rose would make her debut in Pro Wrestling EVE.&quot;🍏 NYLA ROSE MAKE PRO WRESTLING EVE DEBUT 🍏 ON FORBIDDEN DOOR WEEKEND Saturday 23rd August, former @AEW Women’s World Champion @NylaRoseBeast will take on @nightshadepw with the EVE championship on the line!! LIVE IN LONDON @ Big Penny Social.&quot;Meanwhile, there is still no concrete update on when The Commonwealth Kingpin will return to All Elite Wrestling. Fans will be hoping it is sooner rather than later.