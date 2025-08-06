Will Ospreay Makes a Blockbuster Announcement Amid AEW Absence; Massive Good News for Former Champion

Will Ospreay just made a huge announcement amid his AEW absence. The announcement was regarding a former champion.

Nyla Rose was a regular feature on TV during the early days of AEW's women's division. Rose also competed for and won the Women's World Championship during the early days of the company's existence. However, since then, her career has taken a downturn on AEW TV, with her last televised match taking place in November 2024. Amid her absence, she has been competing on the independent scene and is due for a big push outside the company.

Will Ospreay, who is currently absent from AEW, recently took to social media to announce that Nyla Rose will face off against Nightshade for the Eve Championship, which will also be her Pro Wrestling Eve debut.

"🍏 NYLA ROSE MAKE PRO WRESTLING EVE DEBUT 🍏 ON FORBIDDEN DOOR WEEKEND Saturday 23rd August, former @AEW Women’s World Champion @NylaRoseBeast will take on @nightshadepw with the EVE championship on the line!! LIVE IN LONDON @ Big Penny Social."

Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay 🍏 NYLA ROSE MAKE PRO WRESTLING EVE DEBUT 🍏 ON FORBIDDEN DOOR WEEKEND Saturday 23rd August, former @AEW Women’s World Champion @NylaRoseBeast will take on @nightshadepw with the EVE championship on the line!! LIVE IN LONDON @ Big Penny Social. 🎟️ https://t.co/vs5gwBSHpd

Jim Cornette commented on Will Ospreay's recent announcement

Will Ospreay last competed at AEW All In: Texas when he teamed with Swerve Strickland against the Young Bucks. Following this match, he announced that he would be stepping away from the ring for a while due to a back injury.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Ospreay's injury could be legitimate because of the stunts he performs during his matches. He also sarcastically applauded Tony Khan for not putting the World Title on the Aerial Assassin.

“Again, you know, it's good pro wrestling in that you know, it could be, it's plausible. This could be a believable story, but then it's bad pro wrestling in that, yeah, we believe it because this guy is in a f***ing car wreck every week. But at least Tony did not put the world title on him. It's not like he has to go home and spend time with his wife. They just hired his wife.” [3:19 - 3:47]

It will be interesting to see when Will Ospreay returns to the ring.

