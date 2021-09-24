"No one can touch me" – Zack Sabre Jr. responds to AEW Superstar's recent call-out

Zack Sabre Jr. pulled off one of the biggest upset wins in this year's G1 Climax by beating Shingo Takagi. In his post-win interview, the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion called out Bryan Danielson.

Speaking to the media backstage, Zack Sabre Jr. claimed that when he's in form, no one can touch him inside the ring. ZSJ concluded by mentioning that he has beaten the Japanese Dragon and is now on the hunt for the American Dragon.

"When I'm on form, no one can touch me. Nobody has got the tekkers. Well, I'll leave it there for now. So in summary, that's the Japanese Dragon done, I wonder where the American Dragon is? I wonder where that ******** is?"

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Danielson mentioned that he would like to face Zack Sabre Jr. in England. The AEW Superstar mentioned how ZSJ has been winning the Best Technical Wrestler award from The Wrestling Observer for years now.

The award was renamed the Bryan Danielson award in honor of the former WWE Champion, who won it on multiple occasions. However, since Danielson came out of retirement, Zack Sabre Jr. is still winning the award and it sounds like the AEW star now wants to settle the score inside the ring.

Check out Zack Sabre Jr's backstage comments here:

Zack Sabre Jr. has gotten off to a great start in this year's G1 Climax

Zack Sabre Jr. started off this year's G1 Climax with a loss to Tetsuya Naito. However, in the aftermath of the opening day round of the G1 31, Naito had to withdraw from the tournament with an injury.

Also Read

ZSJ shifted his focus to Naito's fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Shingo Takagi. The Suzuki Gun star submitted Takagi to earn his first 2 points and, more importantly, Sabre Jr. submitted the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The next task in hand for Zack Sabre Jr. is a match against Kota Ibushi. The two men will cross paths on September 26 in another huge G1 Climax showdown.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Abhinav Singh