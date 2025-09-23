"No one gives a f**k?" - Major AEW star takes a dig at Brock Lesnar's WWE return

A top AEW star took a shot at the recent WWE return of Brock Lesnar with an F word. Brock also made his in-ring return after two years at the Wrestlepalooza PLE.The major AEW star Ricochet takes a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE return. After the main event of SummerSlam 2025, Lesnar made his shocking return after two years and took out John Cena with an F-5. It led to a singles encounter between Cena and Brock at the recent Wrestlepalooza PLE. In a shocking turn of events, Lesnar squashed Cena for a win.Meanwhile, Ricochet took a dig at the return of Brock Lesnar. Taking to X, Ricochet claimed that even though The Beast Incarnate is back, no one really cares, by using an F word:&quot;What? Brock legit came back and no one gives a f**k?&quot; Ricochet wrote.The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.Ricochet also has a forgettable history with Brock during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. At the Supershowdown 2020 event, Ricochet challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate absolutely squashed Ricochet in that match for a convincing win.Popular analyst on Brock Lesnar squashing John CenaAfter Brock Lesnar absolutely dismantled and squashed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, the popular analyst, Sam Roberts gave his thoughts on why the shocking decision was made.Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained the following:&quot;Because it makes you feel bad, and they looked at tonight and said, 'What was that?' And I mean, I'll tell you what it was. It was Brock showing the world what Brock and only Brock can do: Go in, destroy moments, make you believe that he is capable of destroying the moment that he just destroyed and then leaving children crying. Of all matches for John Cena to come to the ring with all those kids, the Brock match is not the one to do it with.&quot;Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Brock following his destructive in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza.