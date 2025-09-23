  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Brock Lesnar
  • "No one gives a f**k?" - Major AEW star takes a dig at Brock Lesnar's WWE return

"No one gives a f**k?" - Major AEW star takes a dig at Brock Lesnar's WWE return

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 23, 2025 09:33 GMT
Brock Lesnar AEW
AEW star fires shots at Brock Lesnar (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A top AEW star took a shot at the recent WWE return of Brock Lesnar with an F word. Brock also made his in-ring return after two years at the Wrestlepalooza PLE.

Ad

The major AEW star Ricochet takes a shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE return. After the main event of SummerSlam 2025, Lesnar made his shocking return after two years and took out John Cena with an F-5. It led to a singles encounter between Cena and Brock at the recent Wrestlepalooza PLE. In a shocking turn of events, Lesnar squashed Cena for a win.

Meanwhile, Ricochet took a dig at the return of Brock Lesnar. Taking to X, Ricochet claimed that even though The Beast Incarnate is back, no one really cares, by using an F word:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What? Brock legit came back and no one gives a f**k?" Ricochet wrote.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

Ad

Ricochet also has a forgettable history with Brock during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. At the Supershowdown 2020 event, Ricochet challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate absolutely squashed Ricochet in that match for a convincing win.

Popular analyst on Brock Lesnar squashing John Cena

After Brock Lesnar absolutely dismantled and squashed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, the popular analyst, Sam Roberts gave his thoughts on why the shocking decision was made.

Ad

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained the following:

"Because it makes you feel bad, and they looked at tonight and said, 'What was that?' And I mean, I'll tell you what it was. It was Brock showing the world what Brock and only Brock can do: Go in, destroy moments, make you believe that he is capable of destroying the moment that he just destroyed and then leaving children crying. Of all matches for John Cena to come to the ring with all those kids, the Brock match is not the one to do it with."

Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Brock following his destructive in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications