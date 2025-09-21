Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena: Insane number of F5s WWE's GOAT took at Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar made it look easy against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza in his first match in two years. Lesnar hit a lot of F5s to Cena to get the win in the opening match of the first PLE under the ESPN-WWE partnership.Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam, attacking Cena after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. The Beast would attack Cena again on his final SmackDown in Chicago, confirming their final match against each other at Wrestlepalooza.The match kicked off WWE's partnership with ESPN, though it turned out to be a mauling. Lesnar dominated Cena for the majority of the match, not allowing The GOAT to gain any momentum. John Cena hit three straight Attitude Adjustments on Brock Lesnar, but it wasn't enough to put down The Beast. It merely did any damage, with Lesnar hitting six F5s to Cena to get the win. After the match, Lesnar wasn't done with his former rival. He first turned his attention to referee Dan Engler and hit the poor official with the F5. He then hit another one on Cena for good measure as kids in Indianapolis cried their eyes out. Brock Lesnar improves his record against John CenaWrestlepalooza was the seventh one-on-one match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Heading into the match, Lesnar had a dominating 4-2 record against The GOAT. The Beast's only loss to Cena was at Extreme Rules 2012 and a disqualification defeat at Night of Champions 2014.Following his win at Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar finishes his rivalry with Cena with a 5-2 record. It's a one-sided rivalry since The Beast never lost cleanly against Cena. The Extreme Rules match was a no disqualification, so weapons were used and made a difference. It will be interesting to see what's next for Lesnar, especially with his brief reunion with Paul Heyman at the start of the match.