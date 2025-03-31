“No please no”, “needs to stay in WWE”- Fans react strongly against wrestling legend joining Cope in AEW

Fans don't want a WWE veteran to team up with Cope in AEW. The Rated-R Superstar has been the victim of Death Riders and their tactics in the last few weeks. He lost two world championship matches due to getting outnumbered. Also, his ally, FTR's Dax Harwood, recently showed frustration because of the losses.

An online discussion suggested that it might be a good time to bring WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to AEW. The Glamazon hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle for over two years now. The last time she wrestled was against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. She teamed up with her husband, Cope, and defeated the duo at the 2023 Elimination Chamber. Her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment ended in August 2024.

As the former TNT Champion might be left alone, she could assist Cope and help him gain momentum. Recently, on Twitter, a user asked if fans would like to see Beth Phoenix in AEW.

Fans strongly despised the idea of the former Divas Champion becoming All Elite, and many said that she should stay in WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Beth Phoenix's potential AEW arrival [Image credit: X/Twitter]

Cope comments on Beth Phoenix's involvement with AEW

The Rated-R Superstar has been getting assistance from Willow Nightingale for the past few weeks in the Death Riders' storyline. The former TBS Champion is in conflict with Marina Shafir.

While speaking on TV Insider, Cope claimed that Willow is a good fit for the story, and Beth has been busy with other projects.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good (...) Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said.

It will be interesting to see when The Glamazon really debuts in AEW.

