Cope finally addresses rumors of Beth Phoenix joining AEW for a feud with The Death Riders

Cope is still at war with The Death Riders. Despite immense fan criticism against the faction, featuring Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, AEW is moving forward with their storyline as we get closer to Dynasty 2025. Rumors about Beth Phoenix debuting in Tony Khan's promotion have picked up, and now Cope is chiming in.

The former Edge of WWE began dating The Diva of Doom in September 2011, and they had two daughters before the couple tied the knot in October 2016. They did team up in WWE, but fans have continued begging the grappling couple to work together in AEW. There was hope for Beth's debut when Shafir began attacking The Rated-R Superstar, but Willow Nightingale recently joined the storyline to help even the odds against The Problem, indicating Phoenix is not close to making a comeback to pro wrestling.

The Glamazon is busy these days but is still open to an in-ring return, according to her husband. Adam Copeland recently had a conversation with TV Insider, during which he was asked if there's a chance of seeing Beth Phoenix in AEW, especially now that he's dealing with Shafir.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy. I thought she would be really cool to implement her into the story. Why not use someone who was already on the roster? Beth is also pretty busy. She has a pretty busy life, so it becomes more a family issue, and how do we pull it off if we’re both outgoing," he said. [H/T: TV Insider]

The Copelands have teamed up on two occasions. They defeated The Miz and Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble before triumphing over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Cope is set for a major segment on AEW Dynamite

Despite tension within the group and fan criticism, Rated FTR is moving forward in its feud with The Death Riders. Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler formed the faction after returning together at the 2024 Worlds End PPV.

However, Harwood walked out on his partners and Willow Nightingale last week. Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature Tony Schiavone conducting a sit-down interview with Rated FTR.

The trio has not teamed up since joining Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunners for a 12-man tag team win over The Death Riders and The Learning Tree in January.

