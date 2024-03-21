WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are among the most popular pro wrestling couples. Phoenix has just shared a hilarious message ahead of a major match for her husband.

Edge is now known as AEW star Adam Copeland. Phoenix has not appeared on AEW TV with him, but she continuously provides support on social media. Copeland is set to compete in the biggest match of his All Elite career so far on tonight's Dynamite. The 50-year-old will face his longtime best friend and rival Christian Cage in an I Quit Match. Cage's AEW TNT Championship will be on the line.

The Ultimate Opportunist recently revealed his new weapon for tonight's title match - a board with nails named Spike. The Glamazon took to Instagram tonight to share a photo of her husband with his new friend. She captioned the image with a joke about their love life.

"Wish he looked at me like this," wrote Phoenix in the caption.

Adam and Beth teamed up twice in WWE, and both of those matches took place during his final run with the company. They defeated The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022, then Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber a year later.

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland meets his childhood hero

Adam Copeland, fka Edge, grew up a big pro wrestling fan like many kids in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has often recalled how he attended WrestleMania VI to watch Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior and how that match made him want to be a pro wrestler.

While The Rated-R Superstar looked up to names like Mr. Perfect and Shawn Michaels, his childhood hero was one of the greatest NHL players ever - Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The WWE Hall of Famer finally got to meet his childhood hero at age 50. Copeland posted the following photos of himself and Gretzky backstage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last month.

"What can I say? I still, somehow, have childhood dreams coming true. At 50. Finally got to share space and stories with The Great One. @waynegretzky And a kid from Orangeville. Everything I thought it would be and more. Don't meet your heroes, unless they're Wayne Gretzky. @nhl," Copeland wrote.

Copeland is currently on a five-match singles winning streak in AEW. Since losing to Christian Cage at Worlds End, WWE's third Grand Slam Champion has defeated Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin, Minoru Suzuki, and Daniel Garcia.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who has had the better all-around pro wrestling career? Adam Copeland Christian Cage 0 votes View Discussion