Beth Phoenix shares impressive body transformation 361 days after last WWE appearance

Beth Phoenix was last seen in action almost one year ago, but the multi-time champion currently has the rumor mill turning on her future and potential plans.

Phoenix has wrestled two tag team matches since her appearance in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She and husband Adam Copeland defeated Maryse and The Miz at the 2022 Royal Rumble, then Phoenix and the former Edge defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the 2023 Elimination Chamber event.

The 43-year-old ring veteran has not appeared for AEW since they announced the signing of her husband in early October last year. However, Phoenix has fans wanting to see her wrestle at least 'one more match,' and do it in the AEW women's division, just based off a new photo she shared.

The Glamazon took to Instagram and shared a new post-workout photo, showing how she's gotten back into ring shape. The workout was apparently done at YogaSix in South Asheville, NC. This has led to speculation on a possible AEW debut appearance for the three-time WWE Women's Champion as some feel she was getting back into ring shape for a big reason.

"Today’s sweaty selfie brought to you by my 10 year old self’s musical taste. @yogasix_asheville #strength #yoga #fitforties," Phoenix captioned the photo below.

There was obvious talk of Phoenix and AEW when her husband joined the company, and while reports say her name had been discussed backstage, it was noted that sources are not even sure signing her is a possibility, for what it could be worth.

Natalya names one of her favorite WWE matches

Beth Phoenix and Natalya were two of the pioneering female WWE Superstars that many fans believe led the revolution of the women's division.

Known as The Divas of Doom, Phoenix and Natalya ran wild through the roster from 2010-2012, eventually taking on the anti-Diva heel persona. DoD reunited in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 but failed to win a Fatal Four Way that saw The IIconics win the Women's Tag Team Championship by also defeating Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, plus the then-former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The Divas of Doom are most known for winning the first-ever Divas Tag Team Tables match at WWE TLC 2010. The match went just over nine minutes and saw DoD defeat LayCool's Michelle McCool and Layla.

The USA Network marked the milestone of 13 years since the tables match on social media recently. The Queen of Harts responded to the post and said this was one of her favorite matches from her career.

Natalya and Phoenix were an underrated part of the women's division during this era in WWE. The duo were certainly pushed in a strong manner, and both held the Divas Championship while together.

What are your Divas of Doom memories and would they work today? Would you like to see Beth Phoenix return to WWE or join her husband in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

