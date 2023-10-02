Beth Phoenix breaks silence on Edge's AEW debut; reveals details of cheeky note he left behind

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) hogged the spotlight last night when he shockingly made his AEW debut at WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Apparently, the AEW fans weren't the only ones surprised by The Rated-R Superstar's latest move in pro wrestling. His wife, Beth Phoenix, seemingly had no idea her spouse was going to show up at the marquee event.

The 49-year-old wrestling stalwart quietly left WWE on September 30 after the two parties failed to reach a new agreement. Less than 24 hours after seeking free agency, The Ultimate Opportunist made his AEW arrival following the main event bout between Darby Allin and Christian Cage.

Edge came to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting after Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and their new ally Nick Wayne laid waste to the babyfaces.

Following the show, Beth Phoenix took to her Twitter handle to reveal the details of a cheeky note that her husband left behind before showing up at WrestleDream 2023.

The note reads, "Heading to walk the dog be back in a few."

Edge reveals whether Beth Phoenix will join him in AEW

Edge and Beth Phoenix had a brief mixed tag team run last year when the couple were entangled in a feud against The Judgment Day. With Adam Copeland jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling, many people have been pondering whether his wife will follow in his footsteps.

During the post-show media scrum, the WWE Hall of Famer reminisced about how much he loved working with The Glamazon in the past. However, he is doubtful if fans will see the power couple in the same ring anytime soon:

"I mean, anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I'm going to, you know, be super excited about that. I don't know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable future. But, you know, I love being around her, obviously, and we've had a blast when we did get to work together."

Stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and fans shouldn't be surprised if Beth Phoenix jumps ship to All Elite Wrestling someday. As for Adam Copeland, he'll be gearing up for his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus, which has been made official for the October 10 episode of Dynamite.

